Ohio State football will bank on Sonny Styles to lead the linebackers. All while athletically gifted safety Caleb Downs mans the backend. But Styles raved about one other “crazy athlete” on the Buckeyes.

Downs earns NFL Draft praise on this unit. Styles returns following collecting 100 tackles for the national champs. But the LB encouraged via 247Sports to keep a close eye on Arvell Reese. Who's jokingly a near body double at 6-foot-4, 243-pounds.

“You've got two big, fast, strong linebackers who do a lot of different stuff on the field,” Styles said. “So, I'm excited to see what (defensive coordinator Matt) Patricia can do with us this year. But I think he has a lot of confidence in our room.”

He continued to rave about the incoming junior LB slated to line up next to him.

“He's an amazing athlete. He's a crazy athlete,” Styles said. “You can go look at the numbers. I think he's the kind of guy who can do basically anything on the field, whatever you want. So, I mean, he could be one of the top defensive players in the country, honestly.”

Styles' words is a scary thought for offenses that already must deal with him and Downs.

Arvell Reese getting crack at Ohio State defense with Sonny Styles

Reese managed to get his lion's share of tackles.

The rangy LB tallied 43 total tackles. Including hitting 18 solo stops. He even delivered two seven-tackle performances in a span of three games. Reese hit seven stops against Northwestern and Michigan.

He later earned snaps in every College Football Playoff game. Collecting six total tackles against Tennessee, Texas and Notre Dame.

Reese was a prized four-star linebacker signing for the 2023 college football recruiting class. Former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles helped solidify the signing. Reese even earned a day three draft projection by 247Sports.

“Shows he can shoot gaps and play the run. Has good physicality and will take on blocks, shed and make the play. Good hitter who arrives with impact. Generates explosion without needing to load up. Should only get better with that as he gets bigger and stronger,” Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote.

Now Reese is helping energize the LB unit with Styles. Although the senior believes Reese brings “crazy” athleticism.