It now feels like a lifetime away when then-NBA commissioner David Stern pulled the plug on what would have been a sensational Chris Paul trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now a decade on, it appears that this potential blockbuster deal could be on the table again following the Phoenix Suns’ heartbreaking series loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Rumor has it that the Suns are considering offloading Paul in the offseason. The Lakers have been linked as a potential landing spot for the 12-time All-Star, but apparently, LA fans aren’t exactly jumping out of their seats with this particular trade rumor:

How times have changed. Many years ago, Lakers fans welcomed a potential CP3 trade with open arms, under the assumption that Paul alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant would be too much for the league to handle. David Stern seemed to have agreed with this notion as well, and the commissioner decided to veto the deal. Instead, Paul ended up joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

At this point, however, Chris Paul clearly isn’t the superstar he once was. He still remains to be one of the best playmakers in the league, but the fact of the matter is that he’s getting old. The 38-year-old also isn’t aging as gracefully as LeBron James, and while these two are good friends outside the basketball court, it doesn’t sound like the Lakers are particularly interested in a potential deal — at least in the eyes of the LA faithful on Twitter.