It now feels like a lifetime away when then-NBA commissioner David Stern pulled the plug on what would have been a sensational Chris Paul trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now a decade on, it appears that this potential blockbuster deal could be on the table again following the Phoenix Suns’ heartbreaking series loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Rumor has it that the Suns are considering offloading Paul in the offseason. The Lakers have been linked as a potential landing spot for the 12-time All-Star, but apparently, LA fans aren’t exactly jumping out of their seats with this particular trade rumor:

My Lakers fandom contract has a “Chris Paul” termination clause in it, just letting y’all know that right now😭😭😭 — Jordan Woods (@jordanwoods960) May 12, 2023

Bro the lakers don’t need chris Paul he would make the team worse 💀 — salty Laker Fan (@eatmyshorts_243) May 12, 2023

Lakers aren’t trading for Chris Paul especially not after that Russ trade so if he wants to come to the Lakers on the main then sure lmao https://t.co/Ho0b9AzRJm — Darian (@dh__32) May 12, 2023

I mean, I'm open to listening to DLo alternatives, not Chris Paul tho. — Candice✨Lakers in 5 🏆✨ 🌚 (@MisandrySports) May 12, 2023

David Stern waking up from his grave to stop the lakers from getting Chris Paul for the second time https://t.co/g68zfJQXpu pic.twitter.com/q7PMbdDNGi — 🅿️ainSzn (@cjsweet567) May 12, 2023

How times have changed. Many years ago, Lakers fans welcomed a potential CP3 trade with open arms, under the assumption that Paul alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant would be too much for the league to handle. David Stern seemed to have agreed with this notion as well, and the commissioner decided to veto the deal. Instead, Paul ended up joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

At this point, however, Chris Paul clearly isn’t the superstar he once was. He still remains to be one of the best playmakers in the league, but the fact of the matter is that he’s getting old. The 38-year-old also isn’t aging as gracefully as LeBron James, and while these two are good friends outside the basketball court, it doesn’t sound like the Lakers are particularly interested in a potential deal — at least in the eyes of the LA faithful on Twitter.