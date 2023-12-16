Bradley Beal hurt his ankle and was forced to leave in the Suns vs. Knicks game.

In a frustrating turn of events for the Phoenix Suns, star guard Bradley Beal got injured again during Friday's showdown with the New York Knicks.

Midway through the first quarter, Beal hurt his right ankle after tweaking it when he landed on Donte DiVicenzo's foot. The former Washington Wizards superstar writhed in pain while lying on the floor and holding his injured ankle. He was eventually forced to leave the game and head to the locker room.

Bradley Beal went to the locker room after hurting his anklepic.twitter.com/iSVUxqzOeX — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 16, 2023

The Suns immediately ruled him out for the rest of the game, which is certainly not a good sign. While it's possible the team is only being cautious considering the recent injury Beal had to deal with, it remains a worrisome development.

As Suns fans would know, it was only recently that Bradley Beal rejoined the team after missing 12 straight games due to a back injury. He played for the first time alongside both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker against the Brooklyn Nets, though he featured against the Golden State Warriors in the showdown prior when KD was absent.

Beal also missed the first seven games of the 2023-24 season due to a lingering back issue. Including Friday's game against the Knicks, the three-time All-Star has played just six games for the Suns this campaign.

Considering the fact that Beal was quickly ruled out against the Knicks, the Suns faithful might need to be ready for their top offseason acquisition to sit out some games again. Hopefully, it wouldn't be as long as his previous absences.