On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins discussed whether the Kevin Durant-Devin Booker duo with the Phoenix Suns will be better than the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving duo with the Brooklyn Nets, and Stephen A. Smith made it abundantly clear where he stands on the topic.

.@stephenasmith believes KD-Book will be a BETTER duo than KD-Kyrie 😧 pic.twitter.com/ulDfaaM9pw — First Take (@FirstTake) March 1, 2023

“I’m gonna say, automatically it’s gonna be better because they gonna advance past the second round,” Smith said on First Take. “Something KD and Kyrie never did in three and a half years. So I’m going to look at it from that perspective and I’m gonna one up you on that one.”

Smith also said that the new duo will produce the same or better numbers as Durant and Kyrie Irving did with the Brooklyn Nets.

“From a points per game perspective, I definitely think it’s likely that KD and Devin Booker are going to equal, if not eclipse what KD and Kyrie did together,” Smith said on First Take.

Lastly, Smith made the point that Durant and Booker are likely going to play more games together than Durant and Irving did, and poked some fun at that notion as well.

“You can book this, this is automatic,” Smith said on First Take. “They gonna play more games together than KD and Kyrie did… we know that we gonna see Devin Booker more with KD, more than we saw KD together with Kyrie. That’s automatic. I mean KD could get injured, miss the rest of this season, can’t come back till next year, only have one year in Phoenix with Booker, and they’ll still play more games together than KD played with Kyrie Irving.”

One thing is clear, Stephen A. Smith emphatically believes the Suns will succeed more than the Nets did with their superstar duo.