Phoenix Suns’ star Chris Paul is regarded as one of the best point guards in NBA history. However, he has not been able to win an NBA championship. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith placed CP3 at the top of his list for players “under most pressure” to win the NBA Finals following the Kevin Durant trade, per ESPN’s “First Take.”

Smith’s list has Kawhi Leonard at No. 5, Nikola Jokic at No. 4, Jayson Tatum at No. 3, and James Harden at No. 2. He then revealed Chris Paul at No. 1, explaining his decision in great detail.

“Here’s who’s No. 1 is… CP3, Chris Paul,” Smith said. “One of the greatest point guards to have ever graced the basketball court. We all know what Chris Paul brings to the table. But here’s the deal, even though you were in the Finals a couple years ago, one would argue you’ve never had a better chance then now.”

“You got Kevin Durant… who can score 50 any night he wants to… is now your teammate. His sidekick is Devin Booker, who’s a stud. Oh, by the way, I got a seven-footer in Deandre Ayton… if Chris Paul, assuming he’s healthy, if he’s in this lineup with the weapons he has available to him, there’s no excuse for the Phoenix Suns not to be in the Finals.”

Paul can certainly solidify his legacy by winning an NBA championship. He has a legitimate claim for best point guard of all time, but many people would be hesitant to include him in that conversation if he fails to ever win a ring.

Chris Paul will turn 38-years old in May. His post 2022-23 future in Phoenix is uncertain. As Smith said, now is the time for Chris Paul to win the NBA Finals.