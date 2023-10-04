Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia has fan experience as one of his four pillars for building the Suns and Mercury franchises.

Wednesday, the Suns announced a direct-to-consumer streaming platform that will correspond with their new TV media rights deal with local Arizona's Family (3TV). The service, which is powered by Kiswe, is called Suns Live, which will provide fans with live games, game replays and original content.

The service, which is only available to Arizona residents, can be purchased at live.suns.com with an option for $109.99 per year or $14.99 per month. The yearly subscription includes a limited edition Suns T-shirt. The Suns have 70 locally-broadcasted games that will be on Arizona's Family 3TV.

Fans won't want to miss the Suns this season. They maybe have their best team in franchise history with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Phoenix is coached by Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and is the only coach to lead teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2011.

Ishbia spoke about the Suns' new TV rights deal Monday at media day. The Suns recently gave away TV antennas so fans could watch their games on local 3TV.

“We talk about fan experience, and it's crazy that fans can't watch all the games,” Ishbia remarked. “It's crazy that fans have to pay to watch games if they're sitting at their home or hotel…that's not how we're going to do things.”

Here is what Ishbia said about the TV deal, which ties into his values as an NBA owner. He also feels the team is the best in the league.

“If it's not one of those four things (fan experience, culture, winning and community impact), we don't spend much time on it because we're focused on those four things all the time,” Ishbia said.