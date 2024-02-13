The Suns have added depth to their frontcourt

The Phoenix Suns and veteran big man Thaddeus Young are finalizing a deal for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 Thaddeus Young is finalizing a deal to join the Suns, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/pHbJafVxuv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

Young, 35, is currently in the midst of his 17th NBA season and will embark on a new journey with his eighth different team. After beginning the year with the Toronto Raptors, Young was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets with Dennis Schroder at last week's trade deadline in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors. The Nets waived him upon arrival, allowing Young to sign with any other team in the league.

The Suns currently find themselves 31-22 on the season and in a position to contend for a title. While he may not be the same impactful player he once was earlier in his career, Young will provide this team with some much-needed frontcourt depth and leadership in the locker room.

Prior to being traded by the Raptors, the veteran had played in 23 total games this season, averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor. For his career, Young has averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor.

Outside of Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks, Phoenix is thin in terms of who they can turn to in the frontcourt. While older, Young has always been a reliable option at either the power forward or center positions. His experiences around the league and sturdy play will present upside to a team whose only goal is to win a championship this season.