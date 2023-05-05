Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Kevin Durant has not started the Phoenix Suns series against the Denver Nuggets like he would have expected. However, with a pivotal Game 3 on tap Friday, Tim Legler believes Durant is going to remind the world who he is.

"I think it's time for Kevin Durant to have one of those nights in Game 3 [vs. Nuggets]… He hasn't been the best player on the floor yet, I think that's who Kevin Durant is going to be in Game 3." —Timothy Legler (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/pQ7XzHn3F5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

“I didn’t like the look on his [Kevin Durant] face and the body language in Game 2…he looks stressed out or something to me, so he’s probably stewing right now thinking the same thing that I just said.”

Tim Legler believes Durant in general has not been the player the NBA knows him to be in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He expresses that Devin Booker has been the best player on the floor for the Phoenix Suns, and that this is probably not a formula that will lead the Suns to an NBA Finals ring. This is why he expects Durant to turn up his level of play in Game 3.

An interesting point that Legler makes is the look on Durant and his body language in Game 2, suggesting there was something on the Suns star’s mind. Legler believes it is the point he makes that KD understands he needs to be the best player on the floor for the Suns to have a chance to go the distance. That body language might have been indication that Durant is ready to change how the pecking order of the Suns games have played out so far.

Game 3 on Friday will most likely indicate the direction of the rest of the season for the Suns. If they lose and go down 3-0 to the Nuggets, they can all but call it quits on 2023. If they win to make it 2-1, it is a whole new series, one the Suns can certainly win. Expect to see Kevin Durant come out firing on Friday to try and ensure the latter is the case.