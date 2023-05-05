Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves down 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets and with their backs against the wall. The Nuggets have looked like a far better team, and Stephen A Smith has noticed. In particular, Smith believes that DeAndre Ayton and Monty Williams are getting exposed in the Suns second round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

🗣️ Stephen A Smith just called out Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams on @FirstTake – do you agree with his take? pic.twitter.com/Irc2s9xKRC — Fenix Fits (@FenixFits) May 5, 2023

“What the hell is going on with you, you don’t have a pulse? Jokic is giving it to this brother, Nikola Jokic is shooting 50% with 37 points in two games when guarded by DeAndre Ayton…He [Monty Williams] hasn’t used that bench and I got to tell you something I believe in Ross, I believe in TJ Warren…Cameron Payne and these boys off the bench…I think they look at a coach that didn’t believe in them.”

Stephen A Smith calls out Ayton for his effort against Jokic. He knows Jokic is a two-time MVP, but he claims that Ayton is getting flat out embarrassed by the Serbian big man. Smith implores Ayton to show some pride and play better defense against Jokic.

Besides Ayton, Smith believes Monty Williams is not doing a good enough job coaching in this series. He wants the Suns head coach to trust his bench more, even going so far as saying that he is losing trust in his players because he is not giving them a chance to help. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lead the 2023 NBA Playoffs in minutes per game, so Smith has a point that Monty Williams isn’t spreading out the playing time evenly enough.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ayton, Williams and the Suns adjust to make this a more competitive series. Tune in Friday for Game 3 to find out.