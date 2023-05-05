In the midst of the NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 deficit against the Denver Nuggets. Kevin Durant, one of the Suns’ key players, sheds light on an essential training camp lesson that could help Phoenix turn the tide in their favor.
Durant and the Thunder overcame an 0-2 deficit in the 2012 playoffs. On that experience:
“One possession at a time, you can’t get everything back at once.
“You get taught that first day of training camp as a pro, ‘Next man mentality,’ not get too high, too low.” pic.twitter.com/J9xRnWMA1i
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 4, 2023
Durant, who had previously faced an 0-2 deficit in the 2012 playoffs with the Thunder, recalled the importance of taking one possession at a time and maintaining the “next man mentality” taught on the first day of training camp. This mindset emphasizes avoiding extreme emotional highs and lows, allowing players to maintain focus and perform at their best.
The Nuggets currently lead the best-of-seven semifinal series, after winning the second round, 97-87. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dominated the game with 39 points and 16 rebounds, while Suns shooting guard Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, and Kevin Durant contributed 24 points.
As the second round begins, the Suns’ key players are performing impressively.
Kevin Durant is close to making history, as he is just 8 points away from passing Karl Malone (4,754 points) for 7th on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list and 8 field goals away from passing Tony Parker for 9th on the all-time playoff field goals made most.
Devin Booker ranks second in the NBA postseason in points (35.4 PPG) and steals (2.0 SPG) per game, while shooting a playoff career-high 57.2% from the field.
Deandre Ayton recently recorded his 12th-career postseason game shooting 70+% from the field on at least 10 attempts, making him the franchise leader in such games and the NBA leader since the start of the 2021 playoffs.
With the guidance of Kevin Durant’s training camp wisdom, the Phoenix Suns have a fighting chance to overcome the Nuggets deficit and make their mark in the NBA playoffs.