In the midst of the NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 deficit against the Denver Nuggets. Kevin Durant, one of the Suns’ key players, sheds light on an essential training camp lesson that could help Phoenix turn the tide in their favor.

Durant and the Thunder overcame an 0-2 deficit in the 2012 playoffs. On that experience: “One possession at a time, you can’t get everything back at once. “You get taught that first day of training camp as a pro, ‘Next man mentality,’ not get too high, too low.” pic.twitter.com/J9xRnWMA1i — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 4, 2023

Durant, who had previously faced an 0-2 deficit in the 2012 playoffs with the Thunder, recalled the importance of taking one possession at a time and maintaining the “next man mentality” taught on the first day of training camp. This mindset emphasizes avoiding extreme emotional highs and lows, allowing players to maintain focus and perform at their best.

The Nuggets currently lead the best-of-seven semifinal series, after winning the second round, 97-87. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dominated the game with 39 points and 16 rebounds, while Suns shooting guard Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, and Kevin Durant contributed 24 points.