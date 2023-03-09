Anything can happen in an NBA game — or pregame. Phoenix Suns got reminded of that the hard way when superstar forward and prized trade deadline acquisition Kevin Durant slipped on the floor and injured his ankle during pregame workouts, forcing him to be ruled out of Wednesday night’s showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

Before we get to the reactions, here’s the moment where Kevin Durant apparently suffered the lower-body injury.

I need every ball boy or whatever they are fired smh this wet spot almost ended our season pic.twitter.com/UsCyfZNKud — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 9, 2023

Of course, Suns fans are not at all amused by this development. Kevin Durant is supposed to be the one that helps Phoenix get over the hump and win it all, but now, there are concerns about his availability in the coming few games, at least.

“Are you freaking serious? Here we go,” said Twitter user @taylor4arizona, who could not believe what just happened.

Others are also blaming Suns ball boys for Kevin Durant’s injury, which seems unfair because nobody wanted this kind of incident.

Suns ball boys after tonight pic.twitter.com/R5eniNiNPI — J 🇯🇲🇻🇨 (@jayfrombklny) March 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here’s a rather cleaner angle on the exact moment Kevin Durant hurt his left ankle.

This ain’t no slip. This a ankle ender! 😫😫😫🤦🏾🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/YaY1lNnfSb — Ramaj Eroc (@RamajEroc) March 9, 2023

That one is painful to look at.

Durant had also just recently returned from a sprained right MCL, which caused a delay to his Suns debut, so this is yet another injury that might see the former league MVP sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

The hope is that all it would take for Kevin Durant to return to action is some rest.

The Suns will have two days of break after the Thunder game before playing the Sacramento Kings at home on Saturday.