Kevin Durant previously declared how excited he is to make his Phoenix Suns home debut on Wednesday night — against no less than his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately for Suns fans, they will need to wait a bit longer after KD suffered a freak injury just before tipoff.

While warming up for his much-anticipated home debut for the Suns, Durant slipped on the court. Phoenix did not want to take any risks, and they quickly decided to rule out their superstar for Wednesday night:

Suns star Kevin Durant is now listed as OUT for tonight’s game vs. the Thunder due to suffering a left ankle injury after slipping on the court while warming up for the game 🤕 pic.twitter.com/GUNGBL17PZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

Here’s the exact moment Durant sustained the injury after slipping on a wet spot on the court:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant may have suffered the ankle injury after slipping here: (via @AndrewLeezus)pic.twitter.com/L9dVINwAwJ https://t.co/KgIjTHWSGA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

To be fair, Durant looked fine as he stood up after falling to the ground. He walked it off, and it didn’t look like he had a limp or anything.

Be that as it may, Kevin Durant was still ruled out for Wednesday’s game after reportedly suffering a sprained ankle. At this point, it doesn’t sound overly serious, but we will need to wait for further updates from the Suns. KD isn’t exactly the most robust player out there, and you can be sure that Phoenix will be very cautious with their new superstar. As such, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if Durant ends up missing a couple of games because of this new injury. Let’s just hope it’s nothing serious.

The Suns will be back in action on Saturday when they host the San Antonio Spurs. This will be KD’s next opportunity to make his much-awaited home debut for the Suns, provided that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury here.