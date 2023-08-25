Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe played his first game of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Friday morning with team Japan. The Japanese lost the game to Germany, 81-63, but Watanabe showed why he is a steal for the Suns.

Watanabe, who is the only NBA player on Japan's roster, finished with 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. His defense was particularly impressive and promising for a Suns team that will be coached by Frank Vogel, who has led teams to a top-3 defensive rating in five of his years as a head coach.

20 PTS and 6 REB for Yuta Watanabe in Japan’s opening #FIBAWC matchup 🇯🇵👀

pic.twitter.com/b9dFVbKGzu — NBA (@NBA) August 25, 2023

Watanabe shot 44 percent from 3-point range this past season and 51 percent in the corner. He was teammates with Suns forward Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Watanabe was assisted 14 times by Durant with Brooklyn. Durant has said Watanabe is a player that teams will covet for his competitiveness.

“He's going to be one of those people that's highly, if we (the Nets) don't lock him down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said.

Watanabe signed a two-year minimum deal with the Suns this summer. He was coveted by several teams but chose Phoenix, where he is expected to be an important bench piece for a team seeking its first-ever NBA championship.

Watanabe played a career-best 58 games last season with the Nets. He averaged 5.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting in 16.0 minutes per game.

Watanabe is expected to be a top bench option behind Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.