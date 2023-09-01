Austin Reaves didn't have his offensive A-game on Friday in Manila, but the Los Angeles Lakers guard still played an integral role in Team USA's tightly contested 85-73 win vs. Montenegro at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Reaves came off the bench and played the second-most minutes on the team (24:56), behind Anthony Edwards. Once again, the second unit — led by Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton, and Paolo Banchero — provided a critical spark. The Lakers wing only converted one field goal, but it was arguably the biggest shot of the game: a step-back 3 with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter to stretch Team USA's lead to seven.

Reaves' tendency to draw fouls — a key component of international hoops — continues to be a difference-maker. His all-around defense shined, especially his positioning, weak-side help, shot contesting, and ability to hang in the post. The latter will be particularly important against a massive Lithuania team, who Team USA will face on Sunday with a chance to advance to the quarterfinals (5:40 a.m. PT on ESPN2).

Reaves finished with 12 points, converted 9-for-11 from the line, and generated three steals. His spiciest play was a lefty behind-the-back bounce pass to Banchero.

In the two games since he stole the show and earned Player of the Game honors vs. Greece, Reaves has seen fewer touches in the half-court. However, his overall impact hasn't waned. He's clearly locked into Kerr's crunch-time lineup.

“It feels great,” Reaves said about earning the win and getting the opportunity to close. “Anytime you can close the game. I feel like Steve and the coaching staff do a really good job playing that off feel. Anybody that's kind of contributing in a positive way in those situations, they're going to leave in the game.”

Things will only get harder from here.