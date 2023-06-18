Nearly two two years later, Emma Raducanu is still managing mental health struggles prompted by her iconic underdog win at the 2021 US Open. The 20-year-old opened up on the double-edged sword of her smash overnight success in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it's not easy. And sometimes I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open, I wish that didn't happen,” she said. “Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure.”

Raducanu took the tennis world by storm in September 2021, becoming the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam by defeating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets at the US Open final. Just 18 at the time, she was immediately anointed as the WTA's next big star, expectations Raducanu has struggled to meet amid a rash of injuries.

The Toronto native is currently ranked No. 128 in the world and hasn't won another singles title since Flushing Meadows, beset by recent surgeries on her wrist and both of her ankles. The pressure of her status as a Grand Slam champion has only made Raducanu's return to her peak form that much more difficult.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult for me too. I always want to put forward the best version of myself, or strive for that, but I knew I couldn't,” she said. “I very much attach my self-worth to my achievements. If I lost a match I would be really down, I would have a day of mourning, literally staring at the wall. I feel things so passionately and intensely.”

“I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this façade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard,” Raducanu continued. “And then to be scrutinised for it when they don't know what is going on. I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone, and everyone has something to say about it.”

Emma Raducanu failed to defend her title at least year's US Open, bowing out in the first round with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet. The 2023 US Open will take place from August 28th to September 10th at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.