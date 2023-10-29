Some sad news in the tennis world today. Tennis legend Pete Sampras revealed his wife Bridgette Wilson has ovarian cancer.

“Cancer is a monster. It doesn't just eat at one person. It eats at their entire family,” per the Tennis Letter's official X account.

Tennis Star Pete Sampras Reveals Wife and Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras Has Ovarian Cancer https://t.co/K4ARzz0R4a — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 29, 2023

Pete Sampras issued a statement on Bridgette Wilson's cancer diagnosis (via ATP & Tennis Letter):

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet & private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family & I've decided to share what's been going on,” Pete Sampras said.

“Last December, my wife Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she's had major surgery. pushed through chemotherapy & continues with targeted maintenance therapy. It's hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this,” Sampras continued.

“With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts & prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you,” Pete Sampras said.

Bridgette Wilson is a former beauty queen who earned Miss Teen USA honors in 1990. She is also a former actress who appeared on “Saved by the Bell, “Murder, She Wrote,” “Billy Madison,” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Pete and Bridgette have two sons: Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18.

The soft-spoken Pete Sampras won 14 Grand Slam titles during his professional tennis career from 1988 to 2002. Sampras won seven Wimbledon titles and five U.S. Open titles during his 14-year tennis career. His estimated net worth in 2022 was $150 million.

Indeed, cancer is a monster. Georgetown women's basketball head coach Tasha Butts succumbed to breast cancer last week.

Here's wishing Pete Sampras' wife Bridgette Wilson a full and speedy recovery.