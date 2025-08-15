Miami (FL) Football is entering the season at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 rankings. A pretty good start, but not satisfacory to QB Carson Beck.

He went out on a limb to say that he and the Hurricanes are destined for greater things, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

“The goal is to win championships,” Beck said. “That’s always the goal going into the season. I think we have a really good team. I think we have a lot of work to do in just making sure that our attention to detail is super locked in, super focused, making sure that we’re the best team that we can possibly be when we walk out there on Week 1.”

Altogether, Beck foresees limitless possibilities.

“I think if we can do that, then the sky’s the limit for us” he said.

Last year, Miami finished the year at 11-3.  Last December, Cam Ward led Miami to a 42-41 win over Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Meanwhile, Beck is set to begin his first year with the Hurricanes. In January, Beck transferred to Miami from Georgia.

Beck was instrumental in Georgia going undefeated in the regular season in 2023. He threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The following year, Beck finished with 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Can Miami (FL) reign supreme again?

This year, the expectation is that Miami will be a College Football Playoff contender. Much of that is attributed to their strong offensive line and their running game with Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyall leading the charge.

Plus, them trying to maximize the growth they developed from the transfer portal, especially with Beck.

Miami QB coach Shannon Dawson noticed the dedication Beck has shown.

“He’s probably harder on himself than anything,” he said. “He’ll beat himself up over a throw he missed or whatever. But that’s his way. The more I get to know him, that’s just his way of motivating himself and his way of auto-correcting himself.”

But to hear Beck say it, he wouldn't want it any other way.

“That’s how I want it,” Beck said. “That’s how it should be.”

In a large way, that is how Beck approaches life.

“That’s how I’ve always wanted it my whole life,” he said. “I feel like in those pressure moments, I thrive. That’s what I look for.”

Miami will take on Notre Dame in their season opener on August 31.

