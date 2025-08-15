Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz are close to returning, and New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake knows their comebacks could spark tough bullpen choices. The timing of both moves creates a challenge for the staff. The bullpen already has eight active arms. Adding two more, plus another healthy option on the way, means someone will have to go.

Blake admits the situation could get tricky. “If we get to a spot where all eight guys in the bullpen are performing and we got three healthy guys coming off the IL, then we got some hard decisions to make,” he said. “But in the short term, I’m not too worried about it yet.” Matt Blake understands the importance of managing both performance and clubhouse chemistry.

The bullpen has shown flashes of dominance but has also struggled with inconsistency. Some relievers have been reliable in high-leverage situations, while others have battled control issues. Every outing carries weight as the Yankees chase a playoff spot. Stability is the goal, but reinforcements like Ryan Yarbrough and Cruz could disrupt established roles.

Yarbrough brings valuable length, giving the Yankees a pitcher who can cover multiple innings and keep the bullpen fresh. Fernando Cruz adds a power arm with swing-and-miss potential. Both could improve depth and give Boone more flexibility, but their arrival will force difficult roster calls.

Manager Aaron Boone may adjust usage patterns to fit the new mix. Trusted relievers might take on even more critical innings, while others could slide into less-pressured spots. The changes could help, but they also risk upsetting the bullpen’s rhythm.

Blake remains calm for now, saying he’s not too worried in the short term. Matt Blake believes the Yankees will be ready to make the right calls when needed and will keep an eye on workloads and performance in the coming weeks.

As the playoff race tightens, every decision gains significance. Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz have the potential to turn the bullpen from a concern into a late-season strength. But for that to happen, the Yankees must navigate these hard choices without losing momentum.