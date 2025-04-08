Tennis legend Billie Jean King made history on Monday as the first woman honored with a star in the new sports entertainment category on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by supporters including Magic Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis.

King received the 2,807th star, located across from the Pantages Theater at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine. The moment marked another milestone in a career defined by advocacy and trailblazing.

“The important thing is, I don’t want to be the last one,” King said, as reported by Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

The ceremony drew a sizable group of fans, photographers and celebrity well-wishers. Her wife, Ilana Kloss, stood alongside photographers to capture the moment. A marquee above the theater read, “A star for a star. Congratulations Billie Jean King.”

Johnson praised King for her decades of activism and perseverance.

“You lend your platform and your voice and your time and your money to bring about change,” he said.

Johnson and King are both part owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were recognized at the White House earlier the same day for their 2024 World Series title.

Curtis highlited King's impact in sports, the legal system, media and public advocacy. King’s former WTA Tour teammates Rosie Casals and Julie Anthony, along with former WTA athletic trainer Connie Spooner, were also in attendance, as were Maria Sharapova and U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster.

“Billie Jean King’s contribution is power,” Curtis said. “She’s power on the courts, she’s power in the courts, she’s power in the press, power in her public advocacy, power in her fight for freedom, power to be who she is now.”

King, who grew up in Long Beach, reflected on her early experiences watching movies in Hollywood with her family.

“My family loved music and movies,” she said. “A trip to Hollywood, a movie at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, was a special treat for our family. My mother would have loved this.”

Also present were Jeanie Buss, Jay Mohr, Flavor Flav, Katherine Legge, and Jane Anderson. King has remained active in public life, serving as grand marshal of the 2024 Rose Parade and receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in 2023.