Venus Williams had a dominant return to the court in doubles at the DC Open. The 45-year-old tennis icon had last played at the 2024 Miami Open and appeared to be retired after a decorated career. In singles, Williams' accolades include winning seven major titles, including five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open, winning the individual gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and achieving the world No. 1 ranking on numerous occasions. While that is an all-time great resume, Venus might be an even better player in doubles.

Alongside her sister Serena, Venus has won 14 doubles majors, including each slam at least twice, and three Olympic gold medals. To add on, Williams also has two grand slams in mixed doubles. Serena, who is by most accounts the greatest women's singles player of all time, has admitted several times that Venus is the better doubles player between the two. And Williams showed several flashes of that legendary form alongside Hailey Baptiste.

The two Americans were taking on fellow compatriot Clervie Ngounoue and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the first round of the DC Open. Bouchard is in the midst of her own retirement tour, which will conclude later this month at the National Bank Open in Montreal. After a slow start, which saw them down 3-1, Williams and Baptiste rallied to win eleven of the match's last twelve games, ultimately securing a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Venus, who has been nursing several lower-body injuries over the past few years, especially around her knees, looked fresher and mobile than she had last year, hitting her legendary backhand cleanly and finishing multiple points at the net. While the two Americans have a second-round match coming up soon, Williams will now turn her attention to singles, where she will play another American, Peyton Stearns, in the round of 32. The 23-year-old is a rising star on the pro level after a decorated college career at Texas. Stearns is currently ranked No. 33 in the world and the clear favorite heading into this match.

Williams has already made it clear that she is participating in the US Open in mixed doubles alongside Reilly Opelka. And, after one match, it certainly looks like Venus is in form to compete at this level in the doubles sphere. Tomorrow against Stearns will likely go a long way in determining whether Williams will seek a wild-card entry into the US Open main draw in singles. Overall, regardless of what happens, it's great to see an icon of the game still able to play and succeed at this level. Every match for Williams going forward is a celebration.