Venus Williams gave tennis fans more than just a thrilling performance Tuesday night. Moments after her history-making win at the DC Open, the 45-year-old legend confirmed her engagement to Italian actor Andrea Preti, Complex reports. A perfect match for Williams.

Venus Williams hits an UNREAL lob against Peyton Stearns in Washington. 45 years old & hasn’t played a tour level singles match in more than a year. Simply unbelievable… but that’s what legends do. 👑 pic.twitter.com/kCYJ4PrUpH — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a post-match interview with Rennae Stubbs, Williams couldn’t hide her joy as she revealed that her 37-year-old fiancé had been a driving force behind her return. “Yes, my fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she said, smiling. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? It’s nine-to-five except you’re running the whole time, lifting weights, and just, like, dying. And then you repeat it the next day. So, he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

The engagement comes after months of quiet speculation. Williams and Preti were first linked in July 2024 when they were spotted vacationing together in Nerano, Italy. The rumors gained traction earlier this year when she was seen sporting a diamond ring, but both remained tight-lipped—until now. Preti, who has starred in films like “Temptation” (2023) and “My Beloved Enemy” (2018), later shared his excitement on Instagram, calling Williams the GOAT and praising her resilience.

A night of history and celebration

Williams’ big announcement came right after an impressive straight-sets victory over Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-4. The win makes her the second-oldest woman to claim a tour-level singles match, a record held by Martina Navratilova, who won at 47 in 2004. For Venus Williams, who hadn’t played since March 2024, the victory represents more than just another notch in her decorated career—it’s proof she still belongs among the sport’s fiercest competitors.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who has five Wimbledon titles and two U.S. Open crowns, will now face Magdalena Frech in her next match. Whether this tournament leads to another deep run or not, Tuesday night will be remembered as a defining moment in her storied career, blending personal triumph with athletic history.