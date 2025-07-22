Earlier this month, Coco Gauff was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. Now she won't be a part of Team USA competing in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, per Nurein Ahmed of Last Word on Sports.

The circumstances surrounding Gauff's absence are unclear. It is likely due to scheduling.

The Finals are scheduled for September 16-21 at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. In all, eight nations are slated to compete and have confirmed their rosters.

Tennis legend Lindsay Davenport is the captain of Team USA after replacing Kathy Rinaldi. Among the players on the team are Taylor Townsend, Madison Keys, Hailey Baptiste, Jessica Pegula, and Emma Navarro.

As for Gauff, even though she came up short at Wimbledon, she has had her fair share of notable moments. Earlier this spring, she came out on top at the French Open.

Also, Gauff reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Recently, Gauff had the opportunity to meet Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, in Atlanta during the Cowboy Carter tour.

Though she won't be competing in this WTA tournament, she has proven herself to be a sustained presence.

An assessment of Coco Gauff and the 2025 season

Altogether, Gauff's 2025 WTA campaign has been one of resilience. She remains the No. 2 player in the world.

In addition, Gauff has increased her maturity level at every which way turn.

Even in defeat, Gauff continues to finds ways to improve her game. At the beginning of the year, Gauff sought to enhance her forehand, mental focus, and serve.

In all. she seeks to learn from her losses and work to adapt to playing in differing conditions. All this as Gauff looks ahead to the U.S. Open scheduled for August 18 to September 8.

At the same time, she continues to maintain a positive attitude.