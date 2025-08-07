Naomi Osaka saved herself from another close exit, closing out a narrow 6-2, 7-6 victory over Clara Tauson at the Canadian Open. The win lands Osaka a WTA 1000 Final for the first time in three years and her first WTA Tour-level final since January’s ASB Classic.

The four-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to express how she felt about the best run she's had so far this tennis season.

“All the feels, all the heart. Back in another finals,” Osaka posted alongside a heart and prayer emojis.

 

Osaka will next take on young Canadian phenom Victoria Mboko, who's advancing to her first-ever WTA final after defeating Elena Rybakina. Mboko will also be ranked in the top 40 for the first time in her career.

More Tennis News
Aug 4, 2025; Montreal, QC, Canada; McCartney Kessler (USA) and Coco Gauff (USA) in semifinal play against Olga Danilovic (SRB) and Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Coco Gauff still alive in Montreal despite singles lossZachary Draves ·
Jul 24, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; Venus Williams (USA) waves to the crowd after her match against Magdalena Frech (POL)(not pictured) in a women's singles match on day four of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Venus Williams sends warning to doubters about futureErin Achenbach ·
Elina Svitolina (UKR) tracks her shot against Naomi Osaka (JPN) in quarterfinal play at IGA Stadium.
Elina Svitolina puts ‘shameful’ gamblers on blast after death threatsRishav Bhat ·
Coco Gauff (USA) congratulates Victoria Mboko (CAN) for her win in a fourth round match.
Coco Gauff makes brutally honest admission after losing to teen in Canadian OpenErin Achenbach ·
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff, New Balance reveal new US Open collectionRandall Barnes ·
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the women’s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff stumbles to another Canadian Open win in MontrealJess Koffie ·