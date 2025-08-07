Aug 7, 2025 at 2:11 PM ET

Naomi Osaka saved herself from another close exit, closing out a narrow 6-2, 7-6 victory over Clara Tauson at the Canadian Open. The win lands Osaka a WTA 1000 Final for the first time in three years and her first WTA Tour-level final since January’s ASB Classic.

The four-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to express how she felt about the best run she's had so far this tennis season.

“All the feels, all the heart. Back in another finals,” Osaka posted alongside a heart and prayer emojis.

Osaka will next take on young Canadian phenom Victoria Mboko, who's advancing to her first-ever WTA final after defeating Elena Rybakina. Mboko will also be ranked in the top 40 for the first time in her career.