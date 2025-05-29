Aryna Sabalenka overcame a moderately slow start en route to another dominant victory in the second round of the French Open. The world No. 1 has not always played her best at Roland-Garros but has gradually gotten deeper into the tournament over the years. Aryna made it to the semifinals in 2023 and quarterfinals in 2024 and is looking to take that next step in 2025. There have been plenty of good signs, as the Belarusian won the Madrid Open a few weeks ago.

Now, Sabalenka is in the third round again after her 6-3 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann. The Swiss lefty is an unorthodox player who seemed to have the three-time major champion a little off balance at the beginning. However, once Sabalenka got a critical break at 4-3, it was smooth sailing from there on out. Aryna had glowing praise for her opponent post-match.

“She started really well and played her best game. It's always tricky against her,” said Sabalenka of Teichmann. “Her variety is crazy… I was trying to find the rhythm, and I'm glad I held my serve from 3-1 down. I got more energy. It was a tough match; she made me work for every point, and I'm very happy for this win.”

The top seed at Roland-Garros will now face Olga Danilovic in the third round. Danilovic has had success on clay before, having made the fourth round in 2024. Should Sabalenka navigate that match, she could face Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round and Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals. Those two are accomplished players who have had their best career achievements in Paris.

In fact, the last time Zheng played at Roland-Garros was at the Paris Olympics, where she won the gold medal. Zheng was also the most recent player to beat Sabalenka at the Italian Open. A clash with four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek and former finalist Coco Gauff potentially looms from there.

Overall, Aryna will likely have run a gauntlet to collect her fourth major. But that's expected in this era of women's tennis and especially on this surface. For now, though, Sabalenka just needs to keep taking care of business, and winning the first two rounds in straight sets is a great start.