Down goes world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the 2025 edition of the French Open women's singles tournament. On Monday, Pegula, who's also the United States' no. 2 player, was stunned in the fourth round of Roland Garros at Court Philippe-Chatrier by world No. 361 Lois Boisson of France, via a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Boisson's upset of Pegula, 31, becomes even more impressive when considering the fact that she tore the anterior cruciate ligament of her left knee just before the 2024 French Open.

A year later, the 22-year-old Boisson is on an incredible and unforgettable run in the French Open. She immediately made a loud noise in the tournament when she took down world. No. 24 Elise Mertens in the first round, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Boisson then defeated Anhelina Kalinina (6-1, 6-2) and Elsa Jacquemot (6-3, 0-6, 7-5) in second round and third round, respectively, before pulling off a massive upset victory at the expense of Pegula, who is also the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL and the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

With her loss, Pegula failed to at least match her best finish in a French Open singles tournament, which was a quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros in 2022. As for Boisson, she's become the first French woman to reach the French Open quarterfinals since Kristina Mladenovic in 2017.

Boisson's takedown of Pegula has sent tennis fans into a frenzy online as well.

“Dark Horse of the tournament? Who is next?” said a fan.

“So many chances for Pegula in that last game alone. Jeezz sad to see. Congratulations to Boisson. She went after it on big points,” another fan on social media shared.

“What a game! both ladies played very well. Congratulations to Lois Boisson for advancing to the quarter finals,” shared an X (formerly Twitter) user.

“Note to self, do not bet on a Pegula win post third round,” one fan commented.

Via a different post: “Talk about Motivational Monday. This is a triumph!”

“Insane level of professional tennis level game, IQ and style and long awaited tennis lesson for deluded and cocky Pegula… wonder who is next in the queue for the reality check,” chimed in another commenter.

Up next for Boisson is another showdown against a ranked opponent, with no. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia, who defeated no. 17 Daria Kasatkina of Australia in the fourth round.