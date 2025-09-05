Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a truly meteoric rise. He won a match in his first-ever grand slam, a notable feat that not all generational talents can claim, and he has still yet to fall in the first round of a major. The 22-year-old has produced instant classics and electrified fans around the world with next-level determination on the biggest stages the sport has to offer. He added to his already Hall of Fame body of work with a straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic in the US Open Semifinals.

The greatest player of all-time gave Alcaraz a fierce fight in the first two sets, but the younger competitor outlasted the 38-year-old and cruised through the third set to prevail 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. This is the Spaniard's first win versus Djokovic on a hard court, a fact that he was surely aware of coming into this huge showdown in Queens, New York. Alcaraz lost in four sets to the sensational Serb in the 2025 Australian Open, but he earns a historic triumph more than seven months later.

Carlos Alcaraz achieves more milestones, but he only wants the ultimate prize

The five-time grand slam champion and world No. 2 is the youngest man to reach multiple major finals on all surfaces, demonstrating elite versatility and consistency (he has yet to reach the Aussie Open semis, though). Alcaraz is also the first male player to advance to the US Open Final without dropping a single set since Roger Federer did so in 2015. Ultimately, the legendary Swiss athlete fell to Novak Djokovic with the title on the line. Can Carlos Alcaraz finish the job on Sunday?

He will either enter Arthur Ashe Stadium as a massive favorite against the rejuvenated Felix Auger-Aliassime or a slight underdog versus No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The latter is the only other player on tour who currently breathes the same air as Carlos Alcaraz. Actually, many would argue he stands above everyone after another consistently fabulous year.

The 24-year-old Italian has spent significantly more time atop the rankings and has reached the finals in all four slams. Sinner and Alcaraz have each exchanged blows in 2025, with the latter pulling off an epic comeback in the French Open and the former earning some vindication at Wimbledon. They are both playing incredible tennis right now and are poised to deliver another unforgettable clash.

But Auger-Aliassime deserves respect. He is a former top-10 player who many pegged as a potential champion. Perhaps the Canadian is ready to fulfill his potential.

Alcaraz is already realizing his, as he strives for another legacy-boosting moment. Regardless of whom he faces or what transpires, fans should expect him to put on a show.