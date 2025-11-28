If there is one thing to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day, it is the sheer existence of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson helped the Cowboys stave off the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28, at AT&T Stadium on Thursday to notch their third straight win and improve to 6-5-1. Ferguson tallied five catches for 82 yards.

His best move, however, came after the game. During the interview with the team, Ferguson grabbed a whole turkey by inserting his fist where the stuffing should be and the sun doesn't shine. His, um, handy move caught CeeDee Lamb by surprise, as he looked as if he just saw Jerry Jones doing the dougie (is that still a thing?).

Why did he grab the turkey like that? 😭 CeeDee's reaction 🤣 (📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/mKoObKEKnO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

See, how can you not be thankful for Ferguson?

The wholesome moment quickly went viral, with fans gobbling it up like a freshly baked mac and cheese. The video posted by SportsCenter has garnered 1.2 million views, as of writing.

“That turkey leg grip though. Years of drills kicking in mid-feast. CeeDee's face is priceless,” said @blockchainlenny.

@TJSalomone found the perfect GIF.

“CeeDee’s face is pure ‘What did I just witness' energy, didn’t it?” asked @LouXpress.

“That grip's got playoff pressure written all over it,” posted @Scarlettsecho.

“Is this what you meant by stuff that turkey?” joked @BrandoBomb.

“That's the look of a man who just secured his post-game fuel, no questions asked. The turkey leg is earned, and the CBS mic is just there to confirm it,” wrote @FrakkJason47117.

Who needs a turkey leg when you can just grab the whole bird?

The only other question now is: Who wants Ferguson's leftovers?