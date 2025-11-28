The Dallas Cowboys outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13’s Thanksgiving showdown, winning 31-28. Kansas City fell to 6-6 with Thursday’s loss as Dallas improved to 6-5-1.

The Chiefs got within a field goal of the Cowboys late in the fourth quarter but multiple pass interference penalties helped extend Dallas’ game-sealing drive, keeping Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. The Chiefs committed a record five interference penalties in the second half of Thursday's matchup.

Despite the disheartening loss, Andy Reid was impressed with his quarterback’s performance. “He battled his tail off,” Reid said following the narrow defeat, per A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman. “It's hard to look at when you lose a game. But he battled.”

Patrick Mahomes throws 4 TDs in Chiefs’ Thanksgiving loss

Mahomes dissected a much-improved Cowboys defense, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns while adding three rushes for 30 yards. The two-time MVP pulled off miraculous escapes, routinely eluding would-be tacklers before connecting with receivers down field.

The elusiveness was necessary as the Chiefs lost both starting tackles to injury against Dallas. Josh Simmons (wrist) and Jawaan Taylor (elbow) were ruled out for the game, leaving Kansas City’s offensive line undermanned.

Still, Mahomes found three different receivers for touchdowns on Thursday. Rashee Rice led the way for the Chiefs, catching eight passes for 92 yards and two scores. The veteran signal caller also hit Travice Kelce and Hollywood Brown in the end zone.

However, the Chiefs made some questionable decisions in the Week 13 loss. Kansas City punted on four straight possessions at one point and chose to kick the ball away three times while trailing in the second half. Reid took responsibility for the uncharacteristic decisions in what could ultimately be a costly loss for Kansas City.