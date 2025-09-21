Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has made a career out of stealing the spotlight at Chase Center, but this weekend he shared it with one of tennis’ all-time greats. Before the highly anticipated Laver Cup match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, Curry joined Roger Federer at center court for the pre-match coin toss — a crossover moment that instantly had fans buzzing.

Steph Curry and Roger Federer kick things off ahead of Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz 🔥 (via @TennisChannel)pic.twitter.com/vqzycwLgtN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The scene felt surreal. On one side, Curry, the four-time NBA champion and face of the Warriors franchise. On the other, Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion and global icon of tennis. Both received thunderous ovations from the Chase Center crowd, which got a rare chance to see two legends from different worlds standing shoulder to shoulder in the same building.

Curry, looking comfortable in the spotlight he knows so well, smiled as he stood next to Federer and flipped the coin that would decide who served first between Alcaraz and Fritz. For fans in San Francisco, the moment was bigger than the match itself; it was a cultural crossover that blended basketball and tennis in Curry’s own house.

Article Continues Below

The Laver Cup has built a reputation for creating these kinds of memorable moments, and this one hit perfectly. Federer, who helped launch the team competition in 2017, continues to serve as a global ambassador for the event. Bringing in Curry, a Bay Area icon and one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, was a natural way to tie the event to its host city.

The match that followed lived up to the hype. American Taylor Fritz stunned world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in their singles showdown. It marked Fritz’s first win over Alcaraz while the Spaniard held the No. 1 ranking, and it shifted the momentum for Team World.

As for Federer, the Laver Cup has become part of his post-playing legacy. Pairing him with Curry for the coin toss gave fans a rare meeting of greatness across two different arenas.

At Chase Center, fans came to see world-class tennis. But thanks to Curry and Federer, they also got a moment that will live well beyond the weekend.