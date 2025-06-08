The 2025 French Open finished with easily the best match of the tournament, and one of the best matches of all time. No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz came back from two sets down to knock off No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Alcaraz lost the first two sets and was down a break early in the third before coming back to send the match into a fourth set. In that fourth set, Sinner led 5-3 and had three championship points on the Alcaraz serve, but the Spaniard saved all three and held. He broke Sinner's serve to 15 in the next game to extend the match before taking the fourth set with a masterful tiebreak, winning seven of the last eight points of the set.

At the beginning of the fifth set, Sinner seemed to gas out physically and Alcaraz broke serve in the first game of the set. However, Sinner broke back with Alcaraz serving for the title, sending the match into a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Alcaraz ascended to a different plane. He crushed winner after winner, winning the 10-point buster 10-2 to secure the title.

This is Alcaraz's fifth major title and his second consecutive at Roland Garros after beating Alexander Zverev in five sets in the final last year. He improves to 5-0 in major finals, a streak to start a career only equaled by Roger Federer (who won his first seven).

Sinner, a three-time major champion, loses the first Grand Slam final of his career after winning his first three (two at the Australian Open, one at the U.S. Open). He will remain the No. 1-ranked player in the world, but Alcaraz is gaining on him quickly in that department.

The first Grand Slam final between the two best players of the next generation did not disappoint, and now all of the focus turns to Wimbledon where Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion.