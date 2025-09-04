It has been an up-and-down season, to say the least, for Naomi Osaka. She, however, has a strong chance to get a breakthrough title this year at Flushing Meadows as she advanced to the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday.

Osaka displayed the poise that has made her one of tennis' biggest stars and staved off Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3), at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 27-year-old Osaka will face Amanda Anisimova on Thursday for a ticket to the finale. She is looking for her third crown in the US Open.

After her win over the 29-year-old Muchova, Osaka reflected on the path she has chosen, recognizing the joys and pitfalls of playing tennis.

“I’ve discovered that I love tennis much more than I thought. It’s like a video game: You start, and even if you lose a level, you just reset and keep going until you finally win. Sometimes it’s a bit tough, but I wouldn’t trade this for anything,” said the world No. 24, as quoted by tennis reporter Jose Morgado.

The match versus Muchova was Osaka's first appearance in the quarterfinals of a major tournament since she topped the Australian Open in 2021.

With the win, she became only the third player among those who started in the Open Era to win all of her first five assignments in the quarterfinals in Grand Slams, according to OptaAce. She joined world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and legend Chris Evert.

The victory also bore extra significance for Osaka as she advanced to the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time since becoming a mom in 2023.

“I’m really inspired by all the moms on tour. But I also have this feeling like I’m not doing good enough or that I’m being left behind. I think when all the moms came back and they did well off the bat, I sort of felt like something was wrong with me,” admitted the four-time Grand Slam winner, who has also dealt with mental health issues, in a report from WTA.

“So yeah, that was on my mind, but now I’m here and I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”