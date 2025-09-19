Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr crossed sports worlds this week when he linked up with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. The four-time NBA champion coach had nothing but praise for the 22-year-old phenom, fresh off his US Open triumph. The Chase Center page on X, formerly Twitter, posted the video of the interaction.

“So much fun to watch you play, man,” Kerr told Alcaraz. “That final last week was incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good luck this weekend.”

A legendary crossover 🙌 Yesterday Steve Kerr met up with @carlosalcaraz to wish him good luck ahead of the @LaverCup pic.twitter.com/P6uXbineSF — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kerr was, of course, referring to Alcaraz’s epic four-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the US Open final. The match was a show of dominance, with Alcaraz rallying to secure his sixth Grand Slam title. The level of shot-making and mental toughness displayed by both players had fans and even coaches from other sports glued to their screens.

Alcaraz’s victory over Sinner not only reaffirmed his place at the top of the sport but also showcased why so many believe he’s the future face of tennis. His mix of speed, creativity, and power keeps even the best opponents guessing. Clearly, Kerr was just as captivated as millions of tennis fans worldwide.

Now, Alcaraz shifts his focus from New York to San Francisco, where he’ll represent Team Europe in the Laver Cup. The annual exhibition brings together some of the biggest stars in the sport for a Ryder Cup-style showdown between Europe and the rest of the world.

Alcaraz is set to headline for Team Europe, joining a roster that includes the likes of Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Holger Rune. His first test will come against American star Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen in a doubles matchup. The Spaniard is paired up with Jakub Mensik. It will be another chance for Alcaraz to showcase his firepower on a different stage, and fans are eager to see how he transitions from the grind of the Grand Slam circuit to the team-based format.

For Kerr, who knows a thing or two about thriving in high-pressure environments, Alcaraz’s poise clearly stood out. The Spaniard was even donning a new look after shaving off all his hair recently.

With the Laver Cup on deck, the young Spaniard is once again the center of attention. If his US Open final was any indication, fans and celebrity admirers like Kerr should expect more electrifying performances.