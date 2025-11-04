World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka proved why she earned the top spot with her world-class display against No. 8 Jasmine Paolini at the WTA Finals. The reigning US Open champion took down the Italian standout in just over an hour with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Sabalenka was on a hot streak throughout the match, putting 82.7% of her first serves in play while also serving four aces in the first set's final game. The impressive outing was also the Belarusian star's 500th match at the WTA, and her experience at this level showed in her calm, cool, and collected demeanor.

“I was focused, I was calm, and it felt like everything was in control,” Sabalenka said. “I take this tournament as a regular tournament that I have to win five matches if I want to win the title. So I'm just trying to bring my best tennis and fight for every point.”

That wasn't the only special occasion Sabalenka was honoring that weekend, however. She was also presented with a trophy for finishing the WTA season at No.1 at the year-end tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, just a day before.

“I'm super happy and super proud of the work that has been done and that things are working, and I'm getting better and better every day,” Sabalenka said. “I just hope that we're going to keep doing what we're doing, and hopefully we can stay there.”

The WTA Finals marks the end of the campaign and includes the year's top eight players, starting with two four-woman groups of round-robin play. Then, the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

After eliminating Paolini, the 27-year-old will face off against World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, who just got revenge on defending champion and World No. 3 Coco Gauff for her Wuhan Open Final loss with a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 upset. Sabalenka and Pegula's match will take place on November 4.