Aryna Sabalenka's streak at the Wuhan Open remains unbroken. The WTA World No. 1 packed up No. 8 Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to make it back to another semifinal round, her 11th this season, and extend her record at the event to 20-0. The match only lasted an hour and 25 minutes, and outside of a few wobbly serves, Sabalenka comfortably took the win.

Sabalenka has been used to dominating at the Wuhan Open for years, winning back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 before reclaiming the title a year ago in 2024. She also became the fourth player since 1990 to win their first 20 main draw matches at a tournament, joining legends Monica Seles (33-0 at the Australian Open), Steffi Graf (25-0 in Leipzig), and Caroline Wozniacki (20-0 in New Haven).

Sabalenka was in control for most of the contest, breaking Rybakina's serve three times en route to the victory. After beating Rybakina, the Belarusian national gave credit where it was due, saying the Kazakh player “always pushes me to the limit to get the win.”

The four-time major champion also addressed the crowd with affection and said part of the reason she continues to find success at the WTA 1000-level tournament is because she has a “really great connection” with the Chinese fans.

“I feel at home every time [I play] here. Honestly, that's just crazy,” Sabalenka said earnestly.

Next on the docket will be World No. 6 Jessica Pegula, who went the distance in three sets against Katerina Siniakova as she bounced back against her opponent to walk away with a 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Pegula had to play three sets for the seventh match in a row, and Sabalenka has beaten her eight out of the 10 times they've faced off. The matchup may bode well for Sabalenka's chances at making it to the finale and defending her title.