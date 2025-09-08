Over four decades ago, an up-and-coming actress named Courtney Cox was pulled on stage by The Boss Bruce Springsteen for his “Dancing in the Dark” music video, and they have reunited at the 2025 US Open.

Springsteen was one of the many stars at the event. The broadcast caught a glimpse of Cox approaching The Boss, and they shared a brief moment. They hugged, and Springsteen looked happy to be reunited with the Scream star.

Of course, Springsteen and Cox's relationship dates back decades. Before her career took off, she was cast for Springsteen's “Dancing in the Dark” music video. She plays a woman pulled on stage by Springsteen, and the two dance to end the song.

At that point, she was still early in her career. Cox would go on to have roles in Misfits of Science, The Love Boat, Family Ties, Masters of the Universe, and I'll Be Home for Christmas throughout the rest of the '80s.

Her breakthrough came after being cast as Monica Geller in Friends. The series would run for 10 seasons through 2004, and Monica remains her signature role.

Springsteen has had a very busy few weeks. From the premiere of his biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere to celebrating the 50th anniversary of his breakthrough, Born to Run, The Boss has been making the rounds.

Bruce Springsteen, Courtney Cox, and the other stars at the US Open

Springsteen and Cox were not the only celebrities at the 2025 US Open. Springsteen sat in a star-studded section. Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Ben Stiller, and Christine Taylor sat behind The Boss and his daughter, Jessica. Shaggy, Sting, P!nk, and Willow Sage Hart sat in the same row as The Boss.

He also had a fun interaction with acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee. Lee saw Springsteen on the carpet. They took photos together, and Lee exclaimed, “Bruce!”

“BRUCE!!!” Spike Lee says hello to Bruce Springsteen ahead of the US Open Men’s Final. 🤣🎾 pic.twitter.com/Df918D8HVc — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 7, 2025

Now, Springsteen is gearing up for the release of the Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition box set. It marks the release of the long-fabled Electric Nebraska. It comes out a week before Deliver Me from Nowhere. The biopic is about the making of his iconic 1982 album.