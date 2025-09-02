Just like it has been most of the year in men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are rolling through yet another big tournament. The two current stars of the game, winners of the last seven Grand Slams between them, are on opposite sides of the draw and are showing off their skills on alternate days in New York.

On Tuesday, it was Alcaraz's turn to put on a show for the American crowd. He did just that, continuing to roll through his draw with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 20 seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals to advance to the final four.

11 wins on the bounce and Carlitos is into his 8th Grand Slam semifinal! pic.twitter.com/2V7kVcsayj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alacaraz has made a habit of setting records during his incredible young career, and he did that once again with this win. At just over 22 years old, the Spaniard is the youngest player since 1978 to have two seasons where he reached a Grand Slam semifinal on all three surfaces, according to OptaAce.

Article Continues Below

The five-time Grand Slam champ also accomplished the feat in 2023, when he won Wimbledon and reached semifinals at both Roland Garros and the US Open. This year, he won Roland Garros for the second consecutive year before making another run to the Wimbledon final, losing to Sinner. Now, he is looking for his second title at the US Open after lifting the trophy at just 19 years old back in 2022.

Alcaraz has become known for dropping random sets against lower-ranked players in the early stages of tournaments, but that has not been the case this fortnight. He has made it through five matches now without dropping a set, making him the youngest player to do so at any major since Rafael Nadal back in 2008.

Alcaraz's impressive win comes off the back of Sinner's lights-out 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 23 seed Alexander Bublik on Monday night in the Round of 16. The two continue to go back and forth, and now the Italian will have a chance to answer once again during his quarterfinal against No. 10 seed Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday night.

Alcaraz will take on either No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz or No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on Friday as he sits two wins away from his sixth major title.