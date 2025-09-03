The 21st century of men's tennis is synonymous with Novak Djokovic, and the 38-year old legend continues to make history at this year's US Open. The Serbian got his toughest test yet on Tuesday night against N0. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, but he came through in a tight four-setter: 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

With this win, Djokovic is back in the semifinals of another Grand Slam, his fourth this season. After just turning 38 years old, he is now the oldest man to accomplish that in one season, according to OptaAce.

Djokovic has unfortunately not ben able to make it past the semifinal stage at any of the four majors this year. He was forced to retire after just one set against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open in January with an injury, and was beaten in straight sets by Jannik Sinner at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon at this stage.

On Friday, it will be another familiar opponent standing in the way of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off with Djokovic in a matchup that fans have had their eyes on ever since the draw came out. Djokovic leads the head-to-head 5-3 and has won the last two matches in the Olympic Gold Medal match and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Djokovic will be happy to have two days off before his semifinal after a match against Fritz that was very physical, especially in the last two sets. During a lengthy final service game, where Djokovic broke Fritz's serve to end the match, the two played a number of long, grueling baseline rallies that left the four-time US Open champion doubled over.

The winner between Djokovic and Alcaraz will advance to the final where they will take on one of Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur or Felix Auger-Aliassime. Those four will contest their quarterfinals on Wednesday and the winners will play in the other semifinal on Friday.

While Djokovic hasn't been able to get over the hump and win a Grand Slam since the US Open back in 2023, he can never be counted out given his extensive track record of defying the odds. Now, he can rest up before he tries to do it again in New York.