Despite being in rarefied air over the years, tennis legend Novak Djokovic is not done proving himself. With younger stars taking over the game, Djokovic wants to show that he cannot be simply written off, especially at the US Open.

On Wednesday, Djokovic advanced to the third round for the 19th straight time after beating Zachary Svajda, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. After dropping the opening set, Djokovic regained his rhythm to fend off Svajda, who looked fatigued in the latter stages.

The 38-year-old Djokovic notched his 191st singles win on hard court in Grand Slam events, tying fellow icon Roger Federer for the most by any male player on the said surface in the Open Era, according to Opta Ace.

191 – Novak Djokovic has claimed his 191st Men’s Singles match win on hard court at Grand Slam events, equalling Roger Federer (191) for the most of any player on the surface in the Open Era. Breaking.#USOpen | @usopen @atptour pic.twitter.com/BmylqWq1N3 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 27, 2025

He will look to set the new record on Friday against Cameron Norrie.

After the win over Svajda, Djokovic maintained that he's far from done, despite the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

“I still have desire to compete with the young guys. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here playing,” said the four-time US Open champion in a report from New York Post's Mollie Walker.

Djokovic, ranked No. 7 in the world, last ruled at Flushing Meadows in 2023 to close out a stellar season in major tournaments, which also saw him win the Australian Open and the French Open.

He admitted that he didn't play to his standards against Svajda. But Djokovic stressed that his vision remains clear: Win a 25th Grand Slam trophy.

“There is always something to prove once you step out onto the court, which is (that) you’re still able to win a tennis match. I think it is just a question of perspective. Obviously, in the larger perspective of understanding, of what I have been through and what I have achieved in the many years that I have played on the tour, one can always think that there is nothing more to achieve or to prove because you’ve done it all, but it’s quite relative. It’s quite individual the way you see it,” added Djokovic.

He is looking to join Federer, Jimmy Connors, and Pete Sampras as the only players to win five singles titles at the US Open.