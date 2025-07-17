Genie Bouchard announced that she is officially retiring after the National Bank Open in her hometown of Montreal. The former world No. 5 is one of the most decorated Canadian tennis players ever. Bouchard turned pro in 2009 at just 15 years old and steadily progressed up the ranks of the pro circuit over the next four years.

2013 was her breakout season, during which she was subsequently named WTA Newcomer of the Year. Bouchard then became a household name in 2014, having her best year of her career. Genie went the farthest she had ever gone in all four majors, making it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open, and following those two deep runs with becoming the first Canadian to play in a major singles final at Wimbledon.

On the path to this incredible achievement, Genie defeated the four ranked opponents, including two top-ten players, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep. The then-world No. 13 player in the world went on to lose in the final to Petra Kvitova, but the result helped her reach an all-time high ranking of No. 5. While there have been struggles with form and health since early 2015, Bouchard did help Canada win the Billie Jean King Cup in 2023 and has had a terrific career that she can look back on with pride. The 31-year-old gave a beautiful reaction to this news on Twitter.

Bouchard's impact extends beyond the court, as she has been an avid spokesperson for athletes' mental health and was part of a panel at the National Bank Open in 2024 discussing the progress the tour has made in providing tennis players with the necessary support. Genie has been open about her struggles, especially after ascending to the top of the sport at such a young age. Even though she will no longer be on the tour, Bouchard will continue to play a positive role in many athletes' journeys going forward.

Overall, the National Bank Open should be a fitting celebration for a legend of Canadian tennis. It'll be interesting to see who Bouchard's potential final opponent will be, or if she still has a few wins up her sleeve. Either way, it'll be an emotional last match for Genie when the time comes.

