Naomi Osaka claimed her first title since 2021 on Sunday, defeating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the WTA 125 Challenger event in Saint-Malo, France. The win marks Osaka’s first championship on clay and signals a significant step in her comeback following maternity leave and a period away from tennis.

The 27-year-old former world No. 1 had not lifted a trophy since her 2021 Australian Open title. After struggling early in the clay season — including a first-round loss at the Madrid Open to Lucia Bronzetti — Osaka accepted a late wild card into Saint-Malo to gain additional match play.

Her decision paid off. Osaka dropped only one set en route to the final and won five consecutive matches for the first time on clay. She defeated Leolia Jeanjean, Elsa Jacquemot, Diane Parry and Mai Hontama before facing Juvan in the final.

Despite trailing in the second set, Osaka rallied from a break down to win in straight sets. While the WTA 125 title is not at the main tour level, it is her first clay title at any level and a confidence boost heading into the French Open later this month.

The win also guarantees Osaka’s return to the top 50 in the WTA rankings for the first time since her comeback, per Oli Dickson Jefford of Tennis365. After giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023, Osaka resumed playing in early 2024 with the goal of building back toward Grand Slam contention.

In a 2023 interview with Tennis.com, via Stephania Livaudais, Osaka reflected on how motherhood has changed her motivation.

“I’ve never been a person that’s really good for playing for myself,” she said. “I feel more like I’m playing for (Shai).”

Saint-Malo offered a needed reset after recent challenges. Although none of her opponents in France were ranked inside the top 100, Osaka’s consistent play throughout the week demonstrated progress on a surface that has traditionally been her weakest.

Osaka is expected to return to main tour action at the French Open according to reporting by Reuters, where she will enter the main draw and attempt to build on her first title in four years.