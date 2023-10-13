Texas A&M and Tennessee are set for a key SEC showdown in Week 7 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. We continue our college football odds series with a Texas A&M-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Aggies came up short in their efforts to knock off Alabama, as the Crimson Tide scored a 26-20 win in College Station. Can Jimbo Fisher's squad stay in the SEC West title race with a bounce-back win?

Meanwhile, the Vols have some momentum coming out of the bye after a 41-20 win over South Carolina the week prior, but the upcoming schedule is daunting with conference games against Texas A&M (home), Alabama (away), Kentucky (away), and Missouri (away) up next.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M-Tennessee Odds

Texas A&M: +3 (-110)

Tennessee: -3 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-105)

Under: 54.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Week 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

To win this type of game on the road in the SEC, you need to be able to challenge the opposing team's strength. Texas A&M has proven it has the tools to do just that.

Contrary to popular belief, Tennessee's high-powered offense is built on the need to run the football. The Vols rank second nationally in yards per rush (6.2) and seventh in rushing yards per game (231.2). With the running back trio of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small, and Dylan Sampson leading the way, that's no surprise. They're all excellent runners, and each has a rushing attempt of 40 or more yards to their credit this season.

Enter the Aggies' stout front seven. Texas A&M also ranks in the top 10 nationally in the two aforementioned categories, giving up just 2.6 yards per rush (7th) and 84.0 rushing yards per game (9th). Whether it's been linebackers Edgerrin Cooper (41 tackles, 6 sacks) and Taurean York (32 tackles, one sack), or defensive linemen Walter Nolen (22 tackles, 4 sacks), Fadil Diggs (18 tackles, two sacks), and Shemar Turner (18 tackles, 3.5 sacks), the Aggies have pushed teams around up front to slow down the running game and get to the quarterback.

The latter part could be just as problematic for Tennessee, as quarterback Joe Milton has struggled with accuracy at various points, and his most recent performance included two interceptions against South Carolina. He'll also be without a top receiver in Bru McCoy, who suffered a season-ending injury against South Carolina. The Vols have protected Milton to this point with only five sacks allowed, but holding off this defensive front will be a challenge.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Tennessee can still win the strength-on-strength battle on offense. The return of Cooper Mays has reinvigorated the offensive line, and they won't give up anything easy. They'll put this team in a position to be able to run the ball, and Milton should at the very least have opportunities to make some big throws in the passing game. Just ask Miami and Alabama, who both exploited weaknesses in the Texas A&M secondary.

However, the Vols' defense figures to be the key to success. This is a unit that had its inconsistencies a season ago, but this time around, they've been much more effective. Tennessee is allowing just 8.5 yards per completion (3rd nationally), 4.4 yards per play (10th), and 3.1 yards per rush (24th). They're also just as dominant as Texas A&M in getting to the quarterback, posting 4.4 sacks per contest (2nd).

There's no doubting the fact that the Aggies have a plethora of playmakers on offense, but this is the first huge test away from Kyle Field for backup quarterback turned-starter Max Johnson in a Texas A&M uniform. This will be only his second true road game under center in two seasons, with the other coming in a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State in 2022. He played well in that game (19 of 26 for 203 yards and a touchdown), but this could be a different animal against this Tennessee defense. Johnson has to play well for the Aggies to keep up, and the Vols' defensive front could make that a chore.

Something else to consider: Josh Heupel is 7-1 after a bye in his head coaching career. Texas A&M is 7-14 in road games under Jimbo Fisher.

Final Texas A&M-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This should be one of the better SEC matchups of the season when you consider the strengths of both teams. There's value in the underdog with the field goal spread, but the Aggies just had a hard-fought game against Alabama and now have to go on the road to play a well-rested Tennessee team with a coach who has a great post-bye record. That makes the Vols the pick in this matchup.

Final Texas A&M-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -3 (-110)