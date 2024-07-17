The USC football program needs a big boost after the departure of Caleb Williams from their system. An area where they could use more help in would be at the wide receiver position. While there are a lot of good pass catchers in the 2025 recruiting class, Kelshaun Johnson stands as one of the best. This is why he got offers from Lincoln Riley and the Trojans along with Mike Elko's Texas A&M football squad.

Recruitment season means that there are going to be big programs feeling happy while others are left sad because they missed out on a prospect. In the case of Kelshaun Johnson, the Texas A&M football fans were ecstatic because they landed an elite wide receiver, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3 Sports. Mike Elko does great in developing these types of players. This means that he will surely grow a lot with the Aggies come his debut with the squad in the 2025 season.

On the flip side, the same cannot be said for the USC football program and Lincoln Riley. They missed out on a great playmaker who can play the slot, run far routes, and even salvage broken schemes. The Trojans were not the only ones who lost this recruitment battle. Alongside them, Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns, the SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks were also front runners that failed to get Johnson.

It was a big decision that Johnson had to make since every young football player's dream is to make it to the NFL. He posits that there was just something that Mike Elko's program that he could not resist.

Why did Kelshaun Johnson pick Texas A&M football over other programs like USC football?

Elko knows how to impress recruits who come and visit the Texas A&M football facilities. It was exactly that charm mixed with the vibe that the team gave off which landed them Johnson, per Chad Johnson of On 3 Sports.

“When I first got there, it felt like home. The whole staff treated me, my mom, and my sister like we belonged there. They really cared for not only me but also my mom and my sister,” Johnson declared.

Texas A&M got themselves a four-star recruit. He is ranked as the 30th-best player in the state of Texas and has a lot of athleticism to give in college. Johnson is also the 196th-ranked player in the nation and 21st among all wide receivers.

“What I like about him is how he carries himself. When he was talking to me, I could tell that he genuinely cared for me. He knows what my goal is in life, to get to the next level. When I go there, he is going to push me to the maximum. That’s what I’m looking for in a coach. I want a coach who is going to give me their all and I am going to give them my all to get to the next level,” he declared.

The future is bright for Texas A&M football and Johnson, especially with how well they complement each other.