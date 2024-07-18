The Michigan football team is looking to stay hot on the recruiting trail, and there is a chance that they land a huge commitment this weekend. The Wolverines are in the final five for five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows, and after delaying his commitment, he will announce his decision this Saturday. Meadows was originally going to commit last Saturday, but he decided to push things back.

“Las Vegas Bishop Gorman five-star receiver Derek Meadows was set to announce his commitment this past Saturday on the 247Sports YouTube channel,” A report from 247 Sports said. “However, after a lot of discussion inside the Meadows home, the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from the class of 2025 pushed back his announcement. The country's No. 32 overall player will instead announce his commitment this coming Saturday, July 20. The finalists remain the same. He'll select from a group that includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame.”

This would be a huge get for the Michigan football team, and it would keep the momentum rolling for their 2025 class. The Wolverines have picked up a number of top recruits in recent weeks, and another one would keep their ranking climbing. Michigan currently has the 10th best class in the country.

Derek Meadows is one of the top WRs in the country

Landing Derek Meadows would give this 2025 Michigan football recruiting class another nice boost as he is one of the WRs in the country. He is the #32 overall player in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports, the #6 WR and the #1 player in the state of Nevada.

Michigan is battling Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame for Meadows. According to 247 Sports crystal balls, Notre Dame has the best chance to land him. However, the fact that he pushed back his commitment makes a lot of people wonder if he had a recent change of heart that the experts can’t predict. We will have to wait for Saturday and find out for ourselves.

Whichever team does end up landing Meadows this weekend is going to be very fortunate, and they will be getting one of the best players in the 2025 class. We don't have to wait much longer to find out where he will be going.