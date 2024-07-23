The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024 offseason with a familiar challenge: building a contender around their star-studded core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. While their offensive firepower is undeniable, the Suns' Achilles' heel in the 2024 playoffs was once again exposed – a lack of elite perimeter defense. General Manager James Jones addressed this need head-on in the 2024 NBA Draft, prioritizing defensive versatility and hustle with their selections. Let's delve into each pick and analyze how they fit into the Suns' championship aspirations.

Phoenix Suns' 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

This offseason, the Suns faced several pressing priorities. However, they found themselves constrained by their position in the second apron of the luxury tax. This status limited their flexibility, making necessary changes difficult to implement. They do not have the mid-level or bi-annual exception to sign free agents, and cannot acquire players via sign-and-trade or utilize trade exceptions. As such, their options were restricted. They could still make trades but cannot take back more salary than they send out.

One of the primary needs right now is an upgrade in their frontline, particularly to replace Drew Eubanks, who has joined the Utah Jazz. Yes, Eubanks showed improvement towards the end of the postseason. That said, his overall performance during the 2023-24 season left room for questions.

Jusuf Nurkic, their starting center, has been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft. As of now, he is still on the roster. Changes at the center position seemed inevitable in the starting lineup or the rotation, which likely influenced the Suns' decision to select two big men in the draft.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Phoenix Suns picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 28: Ryan Dunn, PF, Virginia

One of the premier defensive players in college basketball, Ryan Dunn's athleticism was somewhat hidden by Virginia's slower pace. Known for his explosiveness and defensive prowess, Dunn is also a proficient cutter. That is a skill that should be amplified with the Suns' spacing. However, his shooting is a significant area of concern. If he can develop a respectable outside shot, Dunn could secure a long-term role in the NBA. However, he is not yet a threat from the perimeter.

Dunn's potential to make an immediate impact lies in his defensive capabilities. That is where he can take on challenging assignments against top interior players. Yet, his offensive limitations are apparent. His inconsistent jump shot and limited offensive skill set will require significant development. Despite these concerns, his defensive impact fills a critical gap for the Suns.

Phoenix presents an ideal environment for Dunn, given his current offensive limitations. With stars like Durant, Booker, and Beal carrying the scoring load, Dunn can focus on his defensive strengths and lighten the defensive burden on his teammates.

Grade: B

No. 40: Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette

Navigating the constraints of the second apron, the Suns have limited resources to build around their core. However, they maximized their draft opportunities by selecting defensive stopper Dunn at No. 28 and then adding Oso Ighodaro at No. 40. Ighodaro brings passing, athleticism, and defensive versatility to the center position. Standing 6'10, Ighodaro is an instinctive passer and mobile enough to handle defensive switches. This is a valuable asset for the Suns.

However, Ighodaro's game comes with notable weaknesses. Like Dunn, he lacks shooting ability and is not a dominant paint protector. This makes him a tricky fit for many lineups. Despite these limitations, his athleticism and mobility offer intriguing potential.

Phoenix needs immediate contributors, and Ighodaro's skills could provide an interesting dynamic to the center rotation. His ability to handle and pass the ball draws comparisons to the Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Grade: B

Post-Draft Additions

Following the draft, the Suns signed Jalen Bridges, a 6'6 wing from Baylor. Bridges is another player with significant defensive potential. He is known for his active hands and versatility in defending multiple positions. Although his offensive game is still developing, Bridges has shown promise during summer workouts and could evolve into a valuable contributor over time.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Suns' draft class hinges on Dunn and Ighodaro's development. If they can refine their offensive skillsets while maintaining their defensive intensity, the Suns will have taken a significant step towards building a championship-caliber team. Their defensive upside is undeniable. With the offensive firepower of Durant, Booker, and Beal, the Suns could finally have the formula to overcome their playoff demons. Yes, questions remain about their offensive production. However, the Suns' 2024 draft haul has the potential to solidify them as a defensive force in the NBA.