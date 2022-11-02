Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq

When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders did say in a statement addressing the injury that Aimaq will return in the 2022-23 college basketball season, but fans probably didn’t expect it to be that late. It is also a concerning development since Aimaq missed significant time to acclimate to a new system under Mark Adams.

Fardaws Aimaq’s absence is certainly a huge blow to Texas Tech basketball. As mentioned, he is their top transfer and there are massive expectations on him as he joins the Red Raiders. The two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year was seen to fit in well with the gritty defense that Adams employs. Not to mention that his all-around game could be a difference-maker for the team.

Aimaq spent the 2021-22 season with Utah Valley where he averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 32 games. He has developed his game over the years, even adding a 3-pointer to his arsenal. Despite having less than two 3-point attempts per game in the past year, it is worth noting that he still made 43.5 percent of his shots from deep.

It remains to be seen how the Red Raiders will address the absence of Aimaq. Hopefully, though, he returns sooner rather than later.