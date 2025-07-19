Seiya Suzuki was surprisingly omitted from the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but he did have an opportunity to be a part of the festivities that preceded the Midsummer Classic. The Chicago Cubs designated hitter and outfielder was asked to compete in the Home Run Derby but obviously turned it down and instead used the break to recharge. He made up for the long balls he left on the table by going yard in Friday's 4-1 victory versus the Boston Red Sox.

Suzuki's three-run homer off Lucas Giolito in the first inning proved to be the difference in the afternoon showdown. After helping the Cubs snap the Sox's 10-game winning streak, he explained why he skipped the HR Derby in Atlanta's Truist Park.

“There was an invitation, but even if I did go, I can’t win,” Suzuki told the media, per Marquee Sports Network. {Translator Edwin Stanberry} might have been able to.” As the great Clint Eastwood once said, a man has to know his limitations.

The 30-year-old native of Japan seems content bashing dingers in the regular season, especially when they boost Chicago into the win column. He is now batting .265 with 26 homers, 80 RBIs (best in National League), a .555 slugging percentage and .876 OPS through 93 games. Kyle Tucker may be the Cubs' biggest star, and Pete Crow-Armstrong is arguably their best player and best story this season, but Seiya Suzuki could just be the one who puts this ballclub over the top.

If he continues to display superb power, Chicago's lineup will remain among the most lethal in MLB. The fourth-year talent, who thrived in Nippon Professional Baseball before arriving in The Show, is looking like the player the Cubbies gave a five-year, $85 million contract to in 2022. Suzuki could be swinging his way to another big deal if he keeps it up.

He will try to stay dialed-in when Chicago (58-39) faces Boston (53-46) in a prime-time game on Saturday.