By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have scored a big one on the recruitment front, hitting two birds with one stone with Texas Tech football securing the 2023 commitment of defensive end Dylan Spencer, who originally committed to play for the Texas Longhorns.

Spencer announced the decision himself via a post on Twitter.

“100% committed to Texas Tech University,” Spencer said Monday.

The 4-star Spencer had plenty of options before he chose the Longhorns — and ultimately, Texas Tech football.

Via Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated:

Spencer had originally chosen the Longhorns over Arizona State, Baylor, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC. He also had offers from Houston and SMU.

Spencer stands 6-4 with a 240-pound frame. He carries the promise of becoming a significant contributor to Texas Tech football’s defense which was mediocre in 2022. The Red Raiders finished the regular season ranked just 102nd in the nation with 31.3 points allowed per game and 103rd with 428.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

Texas Tech football had a 7-5 record in the 2022 college football regular season, earning the Red Raiders eligibility for a bowl game invite. The Red Raiders will play the Ole Miss Rebels later this December in the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl.

With Spencer in the fold of Texas Tech football, the Red Raiders currently have four 4-star 2023 commits to go with 22 3-stars. Texas Tech is currently 22nd on 247 Sports recruitment rankings. The school is also still looking for its first 5-star 2023 recruit.

Spencer is from C.E. King High School in Houston, but also played for West Orange Stark and Katy.