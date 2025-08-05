All eyes are on Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers as we near the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season. Complete with a new offseason look and a legend like LeBron James seeking another title, the Lakers will be must-watch television as they tip-off the newest season. Doncic will be sporting his latest signature Jordan Luka 4 in the eighth season of his already illustrious career, releasing in a classic “White Cement” colorway.

Jordan Brand and Luka Doncic first unveiled the Jordan Luka 4 during the latest season as the Lakers took on their Western Conference foes. In April 2025, the Jordan Luka 4 officially dropped to the public alongside a subset signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka .77, built for a more speed-centric game at a lower price point.

This latest Luka 4 will arrive in a subtle “White Cement” colorway, offering small details as a nod to the “White Cement” Air Jordan 4 classic retro. With the Jordan Brand creative team behind him, it's nice to see Doncic paying homage to Michael Jordan with his own signature kicks.

Jordan Luka 4 “White Cement”

Luka Dončić Channels “White Cement” On The Jordan Luka 4 pic.twitter.com/7caXg9x0nj — Offers Loots (@Suyash47jadhav) August 2, 2025



The Jordan Luka 4 will arrive in a clean ensemble of White/Bright Crimson-Black-Wolf Grey for a White Cement inspired look. The uppers are done in Nike Flyknit material with underlying Flywire panels. The top panel, including the tongue and sockliner, is done in black to contrast the white and add a solid background behind the logos. The shoes are based in Jordan Brand's new Cushlon midsole and a treaded outsole perfect for indoor courts.

All in all, the shoe does a great job of blending traditional aspects with updated performance, making for a clean and reliable hooping shoe.

The Jordan Luka 4 “White Cement” is expected to release August 14, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $145. The shoes will become available on Nike platforms as well as select Jordan Brand basketball retailers. The shoes will come in full sizing with adjusted pricing, so don't miss out on your chance to grab these during their release!