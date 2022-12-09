By Ronan Briscoe · 13 min read

Bowl season is upon us, culminating in the College Football Playoff. That means it’s time to make some college football bowl game picks and predictions.

All the teams who finished with six or more wins (two teams with 5-7 records also) get a couple more weeks of practices, incalculably valuable to their young players, as well as one final game to send off the seniors and draft participants, at least the ones who didn’t opt out anyway.

It can be a fun cap to an exciting season for some, and a disappointing consolation for others. There are 43 bowl games including the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six. Why don’t we take the deepest dive we’ve taken together thus far and predict the winner of each and every one of them! All times are listed in Eastern Time, and all rankings are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB

Friday Dec. 16th, 11:30 AM EST, Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

The first college football bowl game of the year sees the Redhawks of Miami of Ohio take on the UAB Blazers, now coached by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer. The continuity of Miami’s offseason leads me to believe that Miami (OH) will win.

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

Friday Dec. 16th, 3:00 PM, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Our first ranked matchup of the bowl season sees Sun Belt champs Troy take on Conference USA champs UTSA. Both teams have had fantastic years, and it’s Troy who cap off Jon Sumrall’s first year with a bowl victory.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Saturday Dec. 17th, 11:00 AM, Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Should we call it the Scott Satterfield Bowl? Either way, neither of these teams is playing with a coach right now, so just going off pure talent, Cincinnati wins.

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. NC Central

Saturday Dec. 17th, 12:00 PM, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

One final ride for Deion Sanders at Jackson State sees him return to the game he lost last year, the Celebration Bowl. However, as good as Jackson State was in 2021, they’re even better this year. NC Central will put up a good fight, but Jackson State pulls away for the win.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

Saturday Dec. 17th, 2:30 PM, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

The first time this bowl has SEC ties, frankly Florida is incredibly outmatched here, especially with Anthony Richardson opting out having recently declared for the NFL Draft. Oregon State wins comfortably.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel: Fresno State vs. Washington State

Saturday Dec. 17th, 3:30 PM, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

The first game of the year played here, before the National Championship, sees the Cougars and Bulldogs face off. Fresno State has been surviving after Jake Haener’s injury, but it’s Washington State who will go home happy.

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Rice

Saturday Dec. 17th, 5:45 PM, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

This was originally going to be a regular-season matchup this year, but things change, and they meet here anyway. Rice hasn’t been to a bowl game in quite some time, and so why not take them to feel the joys of a successful end to the year.

New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU

Saturday Dec. 17th, 7:30 PM, University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Two teams who are in completely different positions coming into this one. SMU is feeling a bit good having made it here following Sonny Dykes’ departure to rival TCU this past offseason, and BYU is feeling deflated their season didn’t go a whole lot better than it did. The contrasting emotions work out for SMU and they win.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas

Saturday Dec. 17th, 9:15 PM, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Boise State has done good this year, finishing 8-4 in their second year under Andy Avalos, while North Texas is now without a coach after firing Seth Littrell. That shakeup is likely to carry over into the bowl game, resulting in a Boise State win.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall

Monday Dec. 19th, 2:30 PM, Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

UConn is finally back in bowl season, with Jim Mora guiding them here for the first time since 2015. Marshall is also capping off a pretty successful season, one which included a win at Notre Dame. Both teams are solid, but Marshall comes out victorious here.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Tuesday Dec. 20th, 3:30 PM, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

The other bowl game played on a non-green surface (the Myrtle Beach Bowl is played at Coastal Carolina, where there is a teal field) is in Boise, where Eastern Michigan (gray turf), will take on San Jose State. Brent Brennan may be on his way to Stanford by then, though, and the uncertainty leads me to take Eastern Michigan.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty

Tuesday Dec. 20th, 7:30 PM, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Liberty is now coachless, a growing theme in bowl season, as I’m sure you can tell by now, due to the early signing period and transfer portal. Toledo, champions out of the MAC, come into this game with a whole lot of momentum, and thus, it is Toledo winning here.

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Wednesday Dec. 21st, 9:00 PM, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

South Alabama has had a good second year under Kane Wommack, losing in the Sun Belt Championship to Coastal Carolina, while Western Kentucky comes into the Big Easy following a fairly successful 8-5 campaign. Again, momentum can be key in games like this, and South Alabama has it, and wins.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor

Thursday Dec. 22nd, 7:30 PM, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor took a bit of a step back in 2022, and they are thus awarded a bowl game in the stadium of College Football Playoff-bound TCU. Funny how that worked out. Air Force has the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and will look to cap off a great season with a bowl win. However, Dave Aranda’s defense should be able to stop the triple option, giving Baylor the win.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston

Friday Dec. 23rd, 2:30 PM, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Here are two programs in different places. Louisiana is in their first year under Michael Desormeaux after Billy Napier’s departure to Florida, while Houston is really finding their footing under Dana Holgorsen, though they did regress slightly in 2022. However, talent wins out, and thus Houston wins out.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest

Friday Dec. 23rd, 6:30 PM, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Wake Forest and Missouri come into this one with a bit of contrasting emotions. Wake Forest certainly must feel like they could’ve had a much better season, while Missouri is happy to be back in the loving arms of bowl season. However, it’s not that long ago Wake Forest was a real contender for the ACC, so they win.

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

Saturday Dec. 24th, 8:00 PM, T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawai’i

Get your lei, your floral print button down shirt, and your flip flops, because we’re going to paradise. Middle Tennessee enjoyed quite the rebound in 2022, and San Diego State enjoyed a mildly successful, though up-and-down season. Travel is no difficulty, as both teams arrive well in advance, but it’s Middle Tennessee who pick up an eighth win in Honolulu.

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

Monday Dec. 26th, 2:30 PM, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

If we’re talking momentum, New Mexico state has the advantage over Bowling Green, with the Aggies having won each of their final two, including a good win on the road at Liberty. For that reason, I’m taking Jerry Kill and his New Mexico State to win.

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Tuesday Dec. 27th, 12:00 PM, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

There are a couple bowls in bowl season that may not be in the most scenic venue, or the best stadium, but can still be loads of fun. The Camellia Bowl is one of those. Both teams here are about as good as one another, so I’m expecting a solid game, and a coin flip tells me Georgia Southern will win.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis

Tuesday Dec. 27th, 2:15 PM, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Memphis and Utah State might be one of the most even matchups in the whole of bowl season, so we’re going to determine this one with a coin flip also. Congratulations Utah State!

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

Tuesday Dec. 27th, 5:45 PM, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

The Battle of the other Carolinas! They’ve never played before, but Coastal is coming into this after winning the Sun Belt. They will be without Jamey Chadwell, who has taken the Liberty job. However, his players get one final win, and it’s Coastal Carolina going home happy.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

Tuesday Dec. 27th, 10:15 PM, Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

One final game for Jim Leonhard as Wisconsin coach before he departs, as Luke Fickell is set to take over next year. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, will be without their starting quarterback, as Spencer Sanders hit the portal on Monday. So, the slightly higher continuity grants Wisconsin a win here.

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton: Duke vs. UCF

Wednesday Dec. 28th, 2:00 PM, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Both Duke and Maryland enjoyed fairly successful seasons in 2022, and both look up for this one, so back to the coin we go! Maryland gets a win very close to home!

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs Kansas

Wednesday Dec. 28th, 5:30 PM, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

For the first time in 116 years, Arkansas and Kansas meet to decide who gets to keep the name of their state. Kidding of course, but I’m taking Arkansas to get the win in KJ Jefferson’s final game.

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Wednesday Dec. 28th, 8:00 PM, Petco Park, San Diego, California

A matchup of teams who could’ve been so much more, with Oregon missing out on a Pac-12 title game appearance with a late-season collapse and North Carolina losing in the ACC Championship. However, talent dictates that Oregon wins one here, even without Kenny Dillingham.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Wednesday Dec. 28th, 9:00 PM, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

These two teams have met before in this stadium, but under much different circumstances. This Ole Miss team had ambitions of an appearance in the conference championship, and a New Year’s Six game, but both of those faded and now they’re here. Texas Tech has been through three quarterbacks and is overall a very confusing team to me. Ole Miss picks up a ninth win in Houston.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Thursday Dec. 29th, 2:00 PM, Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York

Another “could’ve been much more” matchup, as both Minnesota and Syracuse looked like contenders to make their respective conference championships, but neither succeeded. I think Minnesota is probably better, so they win here.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Thursday Dec. 29th, 5:30 PM Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

One of the more fun games of bowl season is the Cheez-It Bowl, mainly for the Cheez-It shower the winning coach gets after. Just looking at the matchup, it seems like Florida State players are the more likely to dump a Gatorade cooler full of Cheez-Its on Mike Norvell.

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Thursday Dec. 29th, 9:00 PM, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Another ranked matchup, this time in the Alamodome, sees Washington and Texas meet for the first time since bowl season in 2001. Texas won that game, but I think Washington wins this one.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Friday Dec. 30th, 12:00 PM, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Has anyone heard word if they’re going to do the mayo shower again this year? If they do, I expect it to be Maryland head coach Mike Locksley who gets it.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

Friday Dec. 30th, 2:00 PM, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Quite the step down for Pitt this year after winning the ACC last year, but the inverse is true for UCLA, who had a real shot at reaching the Pac-12 title game before losing to USC. Again, for momentum’s sake, UCLA comes out victorious.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Friday Dec. 30th, 3:30 PM, TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

One of the most intriguing bowl matchups of the year sees Shane Beamer’s South Carolina, fresh off back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Clemson, against Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame, who picked up an impressive win over Clemson. Assuming Spencer Rattler is still around, South Carolina has my vote.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Friday Dec. 30th, 4:30 PM, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

The final bowl matchup between two Group of Five teams sees Wyoming take on MAC Championship Game participant Ohio. It seems as though Wyoming is a bit outmatched, and Ohio looks the more likely to win.

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Friday Dec. 30th, 8:00 PM, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

This may just be the most orange the Orange Bowl has ever been, and it’s pitting two teams against each other who at one point had ambitions of being in the College Football Playoff. Joe Milton has improved a lot for Tennessee, and Clemson has found their guy in Cade Klubnik, but we’re going to ride with Tennessee.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Saturday Dec. 31st, 12:00 PM, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

After last year’s Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue put on an offensive show, this year’s edition looks to be the exact opposite. The worst offense in college football takes on a not-so-good Kentucky offense that will be even worse without Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, who have both opted out. Iowa wins this game, but in the end we all lose.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama

Saturday Dec. 31st, 12:00 PM, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

The first New Year’s Six game of the year sees Alabama, undoubtedly disappointed to not be in the College Football Playoff, take on Big 12 champ Kansas State. Unless Bryce Young and Will Anderson opt out, Alabama wins this game.

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State

Monday January 2nd, 12:00 PM, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

This bowl has a new name, as this used to be known as the Outback Bowl. There are some big issues brewing in the Mississippi State locker room right now, so I’m taking Illinois here.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 TCU

Monday January 2nd, 4:00 PM, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Our first Playoff game! You’d think Michigan would be harder to read without Blake Corum, but they haven’t missed a beat without him. TCU is a very good team, but not quite good enough to beat Michigan.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State

Monday January 2nd, 8:00 PM, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Ohio State has been, to put it lightly, less than impressive recently. Georgia is like a black hole, drawing in opponents and not allowing anything to escape, and thus, they win this game easily.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Monday January 2nd, 1:00 PM, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

The final regular bowl game is the capstone on Brian Kelly’s first season, while Purdue is now coachless following Jeff Brohm’s departure for Louisville. You know the drill by this point, I don’t trust teams without a head coach, so LSU wins.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

Monday January 2nd, 1:00 PM, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Could USC be on upset alert? They may have a Heisman Trophy winner by the time this game kicks off, but their defense is, to put it lightly, not very good. I’m going to take the leap of faith here, congratulations Tulane!

Rose Bowl Game: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Monday January 2nd, 5:00 PM, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

A second Rose Bowl in a row for Utah sees them take on Penn State this time, far less dangerous of an offense than last year’s Ohio State. Penn State is a good team, but Utah is better, and finally gets their long-awaited Rose Bowl win.

College Football Playoff National Championship Game presented by AT&T: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan

Monday January 9th, 7:30 PM, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Our predicted matchup sees Georgia and Michigan face off, and this is finally where not having Blake Corum comes back to bite Michigan. They should put up one incredible fight, but in the end, Georgia walks off with a second national championship in succession.