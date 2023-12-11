The Senior running back will return to the Red Raiders on the NCAA's Covid bonus year

Texas Tech football running back Tahj Brooks —the team's leading rusher in 2023, has opted to return to the school for a final season. Brooks announced his return in a triumphant social media post Monday morning. Check it out here.

Shout out Red Raider Nation and @MatadorClubOrg for giving me a awesome experience at this amazing university #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/NoZ8KD1oOL — Tahj Brooks (@just_tahj) December 11, 2023

The announcement ends speculation that the Texas Tech football backfield stalwart would declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's opting back in on the NCAA's Covid bonus year.

Following the final game of the year, a 24-23 victory over Central Florida, it seemed Brooks had decided his college career was over.

“I knew I left a good legacy here,” he said after the game. “It all depends on how we finish out the season, but this will probably, most likely, be my last home game.”

The 21-year-old native of Manor, Texas, was named first-team All-Big 12 this year. He ran for 1,443 yards on 268 carries with nine touchdowns for the Red Raiders this season, who finished the year at 6-6.

In four seasons and 41 games for Texas Tech football, Brooks has run for 2,547 yards on 495 carries and 25 touchdowns.

Brooks certainly seems NFL-ready, according to scouting reports.

“[He] shows a surprising burst to beat linebackers to the edge. Can plant his foot in the ground and explode, showing better straight-line speed than expected,” reports NFL Draft Buzz. “He is a savvy workhorse runner who maximizes his physical gifts. Brooks runs with excellent vision and patience, showing a strong understanding of how his blocks are developing and where the gaps are going to open.”